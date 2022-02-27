Poco M4 Pro 4G specifications surfaced online just ahead of launch

Audio player loading…

Poco M4 Pro 4G is ready to make its debut alongside the Poco X4 Pro 5G in the Mobile World Congress (MWC) on February 28. Just ahead of the launch, Poco has started teasing the specifications of the Poco M4 Pro 4G.

Rumours suggest that the device can be a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 11S that was launched a few days ago in India.

As confirmed in the official teaser shared by Poco M4 Pro 4G, the smartphone may sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 1000 nits of peak brightness. This time, Poco is all set to introduce the ad-free Poco launcher 2.0. A major highlight here is that the device is going to be the first one from Poco to get an AMOLED display.

Poco M4 Pro expected specifications

Poco M4 Pro is supposed to get a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, and it will be based on the Android 11 operating system. It may get 8GB RAM along with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. It can be seen in the teaser that the smartphone will get a 3.5mm headphone jack and dual stereo speakers.

In terms of optics, Poco M4 Pro 4G might rock a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary snapper, 8MP ultra wide-angle snapper, 2MP macro snapper. A 16MP sensor is expected to handle the selfies and video calls department in the device. It will likely come with a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Join us for #TheAllAroundACE global launch event on February 28th at 20:00 GMT+8! We are bringing you #POCOX4Pro 5G and #POCOM4Pro! Stay tuned! https://t.co/0yk7TKaL35February 24, 2022 See more

Until now, there has been no word regarding the pricing of the smartphone by Poco. However, expectations are that the smartphone will be priced somewhere around Rs 15,000. What more we can assume from the rumored specifications is that the device is going to be a tweaked version of Redmi Note 11S, not an exact replica, as the former one has a quad rear camera setup with a 108MP primary shooter.

Apart from that, everything else looks quite similar in terms of specifications. As for the specifications of the Redmi Note 11S, It comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 5000mAh battery, 8GB RAM, quad rear camera setup, 33W fast charging.

