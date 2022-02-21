Poco X4 Pro 5G might launch globally at MWC

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi’s off-shoot Poco is set to host an event at the upcoming Mobile World Congress conference. While it hasn’t yet shared the details, however, the company has said that it will host a global product launch on February 28, 2022, at 1:00 PM CET or 05:30 PM Indian time.

While the details of the Livestream haven’t been shared yet, however, we expect Poco to stream the event live on its YouTube channel. As per online reports, Kevin Qiu, Head of POCO Global, will be talking about POCO’s global development and the latest products.

The company which is primarily known for its affordable and mid-range Android phones, which are primarily rebranded Redmi phones, might use this global stage to make its presence felt.

Sometime back, Poco’s head of product marketing Angus Ng mentioned that the company has plans to expand its portfolio by adding new products. "Since the brand is talking about taking things small to big, we can expect products like power banks, wearables, and audio products to be the first towards building an ecosystem," he said in the interview.

Earlier today, we reported the sighting of the Poco smartwatch on one of the certification platforms which suggests that the company has got multiple products that are ready for launch. However, we might see the Poco X4 Pro 5G being introduced at the mega event.

Poco X4 Pro 5G rumoured specifications

Among other devices, the Poco X4 Pro 5G seems to be the most probable one to make a debut. This phone has been doing the rounds in media and its live images were leaked by a European blogger a few days back. A variant of the same phone was even certified in India recently.

Based on the images that we’ve seen it is safe to say that the Poco X4 Pro 5G is a rebadged Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G with some obvious changes to suit the Poco style and branding.

The phone is expected to come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120 Hz AMOLED, a Snapdragon 695, 5000 mAh battery pack with support for 67 W charging, and a triple camera setup with 108 MP main camera coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide snapper and a 2MP depth sensor. Leaked benchmark scores reveal that the phone might come with at least 6GB of RAM – though there may be other memory and storage variants as well.

Upcoming phone launches in India : Specs, launch date, and price

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!