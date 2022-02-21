Poco’s smartwatch spotted online; Launch imminent

Audio player loading…

Poco, Xiaomi’s off-shoot, is mostly known for its affordable smartphones but has been trying to introduce ecosystem products for some time. Now its first-ever smartwatch seems to have been spotted online going through the mandatory certifications cycle.

GizmoChina reports that Poco’s smartwatch carrying a model number M2131W1 was spotted on the Russian Electronics Certification platform, EEC.

#POCO smartwatch Listed on EEC certification🇷🇺Model no. M2131W1#xiaomi #russia

While the listing doesn’t really reveal any technical details of the upcoming gadget, it does give us a hint that the wearable is being developed by yet another company under Xiaomi’s ecosystem. The company 70 Mai is a Shanghai-based company that is integrated into Xiaomi’s IoT ecosystem and is primarily known for its affordable dashcams.

This is probably the first time we’ve heard exclusively about the smartwatch from Poco. Sometime back, Poco’s head of product marketing Angus Ng mentioned that the company is looking to expand its portfolio by adding new products. "Since the brand is talking about taking things small to big, we can expect products like power banks, wearables, and audio products to be the first towards building an ecosystem," he said in the interview.

Though he hinted that nothing was off-limits, the company isn’t really keen on making tablets. In fact, Xiaomi has just recently revived its tablet portfolio with the Mi Pad 5 and it is yet to make its way out of the Chinese mainland.

The company in 2020 was said to be working on its first pair of TWS and it even crowdsourced the name as Poco Pop Buds. However, despite multiple rumours , the TWS never really made their way out to the public. That said, products like a fitness-focused smartwatch could be a perfect ally for Poco’s phones.

Xiaomi already makes a wide range of wearables including ultra-affordable fitness trackers and smartwatches. These are sold under both Xiaomi and Redmi branding and have been doing really well in the market.

Hence, under Xiaomi’s umbrella Poco not only has access to a massive amount of technical expertise via the ecosystem companies but can also get the market intelligence on what sort of features are liked the most by the users.

