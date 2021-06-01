Poco Pop Buds TWS likely to launch in India soon

Poco is primarily known for its smartphones in India as well as in the global markets. However, last year, Poco confirmed that it is working on truly wireless earbuds and even the name “Poco Pop Buds”, but the product never arrived.

Fast forward to 2021, the company is now planning to launch its first non-smartphone product and unsurprisingly it’s the true wireless earbuds. Popular tipster, Mukul Sharma has spotted the moniker “Poco Pop Buds” on the Bluetooth SIG certification site.

Unsurprisingly, the Poco Pop Buds will be a rebranded version of the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro which was launched just a few days back in China. The model number “TWSEJ01ZM” on the certification site matches that of the Redmi AirDots 3 . The site also confirms Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The same product might also be called Redmi Buds 3 Pro in the global market.

Poco Pop Buds features and specs

Assuming there are no changes in the specs of the TWS, here is what the Poco Pop Buds will bring. As said earlier, the buds harness Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity. It also sports noise cancellation feature which is capable of reducing noise by up to 35dB.

On the inside, you get a 9mm driver with support for 69ms low-latency. In terms of battery life, the Poco Pop Buds is rated to last up to six hours on a single charge. With the included case, the battery life can be extended up to 28 hours. The carry case comes with a USB Type-C port and the earbuds also support wireless charging. A 10-minute quick charge will offer up to 3 hours of playback.

As for the controls, the true wireless earbuds support touch controls which means you can use the buds to take or reject calls, switch between devices, and control media. Other features include an IPX4 rating, 4.9-gram weight(bud), and three microphones.

