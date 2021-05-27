Redmi AirDots 3 Pro offer ANC and wireless charging on the cheap

Redmi AirDots lineup are one of the most affordable and value for money true wireless earbuds for Android users across the globe. The company has announced AirDots 3 Pro, its first-ever TWS in the lineup with active noise cancellation.

The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro has been launched in China as one of the cheapest true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation. Here is everything you need to know about the newly launched pair of TWS.

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro features and specs

(Image credit: Redmi)

The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro harnesses Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity and comes with support for MIUI quick connection and supports dual device connectivity. The major addition comes in terms of the presence of an active noise cancellation feature. The ANC on the Redmi can reduce the noise of the outside environment by up to 35dB.

For audio, the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro sports a 9mm driver on the inside. It also comes with a dedicated gaming mode which takes the latency to just 69ms. These are also in-ear style earbuds that come with support for multiple sized eartips in the box. Each bud weighs 4.9 grams.

(Image credit: Redmi)

In terms of battery life, the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro is rated to last up to six hours on a single charge, which is excellent for a TWS. Additionally, with the included case, the battery life can be extended up to 28 hours. The carry case comes with a USB Type-C port and the earbuds also support wireless charging. The quick charge feature allows you to charge the AirDots 3 Pro for 10 minutes and get up to three hours of playback.

As for the controls, the true wireless earbuds support touch controls which means you can use the buds to take or reject calls, switch between devices, and control media. Other features include IPX4 rating and three microphones.

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro price

The Redmi AirDots 3 Pro is priced at CNY 299 which is around Rs 3,400. It is available in ice crystal ash and obsidian black colourways. There is no word on the launch of the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro outside of China yet.

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!