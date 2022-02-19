Poco M4 Pro 4G with MediaTek G96 spotted on Geekbench

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi's offshoot Poco may be set to launch a 4G variant of the M4 Pro 5G which was recently announced in India. While the company has not shared any official details yet, the phone has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

The benchmark scores suggest tha the upcoming phone could sport a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset and the specifications listed on the platform resemble the Redmi Note 11S that was recently launched.

Since Geekbench tests are as recent as February 18, the phone might be heading for an early launch. The Poco M4 Pro 4G may be a more affordable alternate option to the 5G variant that is slated to launch in the Indian market.

Here is everything we know so far about the M4 Pro 4G from the latest leak

Poco M4 Pro 4G leaked specifications (expected)

According to reports from MySmartPrice, the smartphone's model number has been identified as Xiaomi 2201117SI. This model was previously spotted in December along with other Redmi Note 11 devices - way ahead of their launch.

If rumours are true that the M4 Pro 4G is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11S, then the smartphone may come with a 6.43-inch 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED display. The Geekbench listing also shows that the smartphone runs on Android 11 and may similarly launch with MIUI 13 out-of-the-box.

The chipset is an ARM MT6781 octa-core processor, also known as the MediaTek G96, with 6GB RAM. The Geekbench scores show 526 for single-core and 1832 for multi-core processing.

The M4 Pro 4G may also have quad-cameras similar to the Redmi Note 11S. This includes a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and another 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, the smartphone could have a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The pricing for the M4 Pro 4G is unknown at the time. However, considering the specifications and the recent launch of the M4 Pro 5G , the smartphone could launch at a more affordable price point.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!