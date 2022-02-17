Poco X4 Pro global variant could be a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Audio player loading…

It has been in the air that Poco is going to launch multiple devices in India to refresh all its series. Now, the latest piece of news suggests that the brand is all set to roll out the Poco X4 Pro in India as well as the global markets. The smartphone is to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. The only difference will be that Poco X4 Pro will have a 64MP primary snapper.

According to a report, the smartphone will have a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor. Previous leaks revealed that the smartphone might have an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. However, nothing can be said with confirmations because the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G has already been launched in India as Xiaomi 11i, which cancels all the rumors of Poco X4 being a rebranded version of Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G in India.

Poco X4 Pro 5G rumoured specifications

Poco X4 Pro 5G may feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone might have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor coupled with 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB UFS 2.1 internal storage. The smartphone will also have a high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The device could be based on the Android 11 operating system.

In terms of optics, Poco X4 Pro 5G may rock a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. The smartphone has a 16MP selfie snapper at the front for selfies and video calls. It could draw power from a 5000mAh battery with a 67W fast charging support.

Now, if Poco X4 Pro is going to launch in India as well, then apart from that 108MP camera of Xiaomi 11i, everything will remain the same. It seems like Xiaomi will tweak the specifications of Note 11 Pro 5G a little more before rebranding it in India, as they have done that already.

