Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro with impressive specifications rumoured to launch soon

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note lineup isn’t just any mass-market device. This lineup is one of the primary reasons behind Xiaomi becoming the leading smartphone brand.

Going by various leaks on Chinese social media Weibo, the company may be readying two new and powerful smartphones under the Redmi Note 11 lineup. These phones are – Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro. These reports suggest that both the devices could be announced ahead of the Nov 11 shopping festival in China.

Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications (rumoured)

If leaks are to be believed, the Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 Pro are going to come with an impressive set of specifications though still priced aggressively.

The leaked specs suggest that both the devices could come equipped with MediaTek Dimensity chipsets - which have come a long way and have been powering flagship smartphones in the recent past. That being said, there is no guarantee that both these phones would carry the same specifications if launched in the international markets.

The vanilla Redmi Note 11 is said to come with a Dimensity 810 chipset coupled with 6GB or 8GB of memory and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone may come with 5G connectivity and may sport an LED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 11 may come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is rumoured to come with a 5000 mAh battery pack with 33W fast charging.

Talking about the Redmi Note 11 Pro, it is expected to come with a slightly more powerful Dimensity 920 SoC coupled with an OLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to come with a 108-megapixel primary rear camera and a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

There is a slight confusion around the battery specs and charging speeds. One of the leaks suggests that the phone may come with 120W fast charging while the other one suggests that it may just be 67W fast charging and a 5000 mAh battery pack. While 67W fast charging tech can also charge your phone’s battery rapidly, however, we will wait for the official announcement. Other specs include JBL stereo speakers, NFC and an x-axis linear motor.

Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro pricing (rumoured)

While it is all rumours and leaks as of now, however, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is expected to be priced at CNY 1,599 (~$248), CNY 1,799 (~$279) and CNY 1,999 ($311) at the launch. While the Redmi Note 11’s pricing is tipped at CNY 1,119 (~$186) and CNY 1,599 (~$248).

