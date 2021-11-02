Poco set to expand its product portfolio with earbuds, smartwatch

Over the past couple of years, Poco had emerged as a preferred smartphone in India in the mid-size segment. Customers found their devices value-for-money where they offered good quality without skimping on features. Buoyed by the success, Poco now aims to expand its offerings into the wearables segment.

Published reports indicate that the company, which will be unveiling its Poco M4 Pro globally on November 9, has set its sights on a new smartwatch, a couple of audio products and a power bank to kickstart the product expansion program. However, they aren't all that keen to enter the tablet segment for reasons of their own.

Giving details of the company's plans, Poco's head of product marketing Angus Ng told Android Authority that for the company, nothing was off-limits. The decision to expand came from a desire to create their own ecosystem that stays close to the brand philosophy and product philosophy.

"Since the brand is talking about taking things small to big, we can expect products like power banks, wearables, and audio products to be the first towards building an ecosystem," he said in the interview.

However, the company says it would prefer to stay away from the tablets market, in spite of the impact that iPads have had on the computing ecosystem post Covid-19 when they were used for remote working to school education and more. Poco feels that the market is crowded, which makes it harder to enter at this juncture.

The company’s upcoming phone, the POCO M4 Pro is said to be a rebrand of the Redmi Note 11 that was introduced in China last week. This doesn’t come as a surprise considering POCO is known to slap its logo on top of Xiaomi and Redmi devices. However, things might change soon.

The company also plans to create further differentiation between itself and parent brand Xiaomi and sister offering Redmi in terms of software. Currently, the Poco launcher sits on top of the MIUI software, but going forward the company plans to add more customized features as well as pre-installed apps.

What we do know is that the handset would be powered by a 6nm chipset though there is no information around the processor name. If one were to go with the Redmi Note 11, the Dimensity 810 SoC could be the chosen one. Additionally, there are rumours of the handset getting a 33W fast-charging support.

