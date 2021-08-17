Poco continues to be fastest growing brand nationally for 2 consecutive quarters, registers 865% growth: IDC

The pandemic which hit the world in 2020 has wreaked havoc on almost all industries, barring some. But smartphone manufacturer Poco seemed to have its best quarter at the beginning of 2021 where it exhibited 300% growth compared to that of 2020.

And now it has reported that the growth has been manifolded in the second quarter and it has managed to be the fastest-growing brand in India for two consecutive quarters, registering an 865% growth. This was reported by the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, August 2021.

Happy to share that @IndiaPOCO was India's fastest growing brand in Q2 2021 with 865% growth 💪This is after being the fastest-growing brand in Q1 as well Thank you all for the amazing support 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2Fa74wj2CTAugust 16, 2021 See more

Poco started off as an independent brand in February 2020 and the company's 865% growth in Q2 2021 was pushed by the introduction of smartphones like the Poco X3 Pro, Poco M3 and the Poco C3 driving the maximum sales volume in H1 of 2021.

With the Poco C3, Poco X3 Pro to the Poco F3 GT, the company marked its re-entry into the mid-premium segment.

Poco’s most affordable smartphone Poco C3 recently sold 2 million units within just nine months of its launch. Its latest offering, the Poco F3 GT, is all set to take on the mid-premium segment and features a premium MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset coupled with up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and a 6.67-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Poco F3 GT is currently the most expensive smartphone that the company has in India.

Commenting on the milestone, Anuj Sharma, Country Director, POCO India, stated, “This tremendous milestone underscores consumers’ overwhelming endorsement of our brand philosophy of “Everything you need, nothing you don’t”. It is the love of our consumers and community members that has helped us accomplish some notable milestones within a short span of our independent journey. From being recognised as just an independent brand, we have grown to become the fastest-growing brand in H1 of 2021 on the back of extremely powerful devices across categories and offer the best price to performance ratio. As we move forward, we will continue to focus on delivering the best of the technology and introduce devices with compelling propositions and best in their respective segments.”