Poco was the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India in Q1

The last year has been a rollercoaster for tech companies. On one hand, demand levels were quickly increasing owing to a sudden shift to remote working, while on the other, supply chains were very depleted. Navigating through that, Poco has emerged as the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India for the first quarter of 2021.

The news comes from IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker for May 2021. According to the report, Poco grew by 300% in Q1 of 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020. It is now also the third-largest online smartphone brand in India — when accounted for as an independent brand without Xiaomi.

Your love is the only reason we shot up to become India's fastest growing smartphone brand according to the @IDC.Words aren't enough to thank all of you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jnoOAAY4LVMay 24, 2021 See more

Commenting on the milestone, Anuj Sharma, Country Director, Poco India, said “Since the beginning, we have always believed in delivering the best of technology to meet the unique requirements of the Poco users. This trust has helped us achieve yet another milestone by achieving the highest growth among the top ten smartphone brands in the first quarter of 2021. As we continue to grow in the market, we aim to focus on delivering the best and compelling proposition, without compromising on the quality of the devices, with continuous belief in our philosophy of “Everything you need and nothing you don’t”.”

The growth was fueled by the company’s competitive offerings in the budget smartphone space, with devices such as the Poco X2 and Poco X3 becoming best-sellers in their segment. The Poco M3 clocked over half a million in sales in a matter of 45 days along with strong performance from the affordable Poco C3.

Notably, the brand only deals in the budget and entry-level smartphones. Currently, the most expensive product is the Poco X3 Pro from March, which has a selling price of Rs 20,999 for the top configuration. However, that is expected to change soon as the company is said to launch the Poco F3 GT — its first premium smartphone in India since the original Poco F1.