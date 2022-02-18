Poco X4 Pro leaked live images reveal key specifications and design

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi's offshoot Poco is expected to launch a new smartphone - Poco X4 Pro soon. While the company has only stated that the phone might launch in the first half of the year, we already have got access to the images of the phone and the key specifications of the upcoming phone.

These images were shared on a German blog, SmartDroid. The article seems to have been taken down already. However, the images of the phone are already doing rounds on the internet.

Poco X4 Pro 5G 😍- 6.7" AMOLED display- 120Hz refresh rate- 108MP HM2- 5000mAh battery- 8GB+256GB- Snapdragon 695- MIUI 13- Android 11 👎Via:https://t.co/WvR4yTk69a#Xiaomi #Poco #Redmi pic.twitter.com/kG8NSWM7aRFebruary 17, 2022 See more

The images confirm that the phone will come with a glass rear with a massive camera bump housing a triple camera module and a centred hole punch cut-out for the selfie camera. The phone will come with flat edges similar to what we've seen in the recently launched Redmi Note 11 lineup.

The phone will run on MIUI 13 out of the box and the display on the phone will support a 120Hz refresh rate.

Poco X4 Pro 5G specifciations - What we already know

The Poco X4 Pro is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G that debuted in China last year. It is expected to come with a 6.7-inch 120Hz FullHD+ AMOLED display.

The leaked images have already confirmed that the Poco X4 Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC which could come coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera specification, leaks indicate that the Poco X4 Pro might come with a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. A punch-hole front-facing selfie camera can also be found in the image. This may be a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Additionally, if the leaks are authentic the Poco X4 Pro may come with a 5,000mAh battery pack that supports 67W fast charging. Other specifications also include dual stereo speakers and support for NFC. The Poco X4 Pro may also come MIUI 13 out of the box, however, it will be based on Android 11.

Poco is expected to launch the X4 Pro in the global market in the following weeks. India launch of the smartphone may follow next month with a rebranding of the device as well as minor changes in the specifications.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!