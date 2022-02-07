Poco X4 5G could be yet another rebranded Redmi phone

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi’s offshoot Poco is gearing for its first launch of the year. The company has been teasing its upcoming smartphone – Poco X4 5G on its social media handles for a few days.

Now the upcoming phone has been spotted on a benchmarking platform revealing some key details about the phone including the fact that it could be yet another rebranded Redmi phone. Spotted first by MySmartPrice , the Geekbench listing reveals a phone with the code name Veux and the model number Xiaomi 220111PI.

It shows that the phone might ship with Android 11 out of the box and will be powered by an octa-core SoC. The phone scored 688 points in the single-core test and 2058 in the multi-core test on Geekbench 5.

The listing also suggests that the SoC powering the phone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor which is coupled with Adreno 619 GPU to take care of the graphics.

While the company is expected to introduce multiple RAM and storage variants, we can expect that the phone will come with a 6GB RAM variant as seen in the benchmark listing.

The phone is expected to launch sometime later this month and we expected that the company might announce the launch date in a day or so. In its recent Twitter post, Poco has teased that the phone will come with camera-centric features like wide-angle photography, cinematic mode, night mode and more.

Poco X4 5G specifications (expected)

While Poco has declared itself an independent brand, most of its devices are rebranded Redmi devices and the Poco X4 5G is no exception. Though rebranding might be the best solution for a smartphone maker, however, for an enthusiast it is slightly disappointing as you’d hardly get to see unique products.

The Poco X4 5G will succeed the Poco X3 that was launched early last year and was one of its most premium phones back then.

The above specifications have been seen on the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G which was launched recently in the global markets. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery pack and supports 67W fast charging over the USB Type C port.

The Note 11 Pro 5G came with a triple rear camera setup g a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. There is a 16MP selfie shooter present in the hole punch cut out at the front. The same can be spotted in one of the teasers posted on Twitter by the company.

