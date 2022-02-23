POCO M4 Pro set to launch in India on February 28

Audio player loading…

Poco has announced the launch date of the Poco M4 Pro in India. The phone will be launched on February 28 and will come with 4G connectivity. This launch comes in just days after the 5G variant of the same phone was announced in the country.

The company has shared a tweet announcing the launch which says that the phone will be launching at 7 PM on February 28 and will start selling via Flipkart. The company is hosting a global launch event at the MWC where it will announce both – Poco M4 Pro 4G and the Poco X4 Pro 5G from the same stage.

With all the MADNESS by our side, what if we say, you're about to experience the most electrifying smartphone?It's time to #StepUpUrFun - #POCOM4Pro Launching on 28th February, 7 PM on @Flipkart#POCOIndia #MadeOfMad pic.twitter.com/JVbHDFvXNsFebruary 23, 2022 See more

POCO M4 Pro 4G specifications – What we already know

A lot has been revealed about the upcoming phone in recent times. The Poco M4 Pro 4G is most likely a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11S which was recently introduced in India. Apart from some cosmetic changes, we expect that both the phones will remain similar.

The Poco M4 Pro 4G is said to sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The 5G version, however, comes with an LCD panel which might confuse the buyers as an OLED panel is normally associated with the high-end variant.

Powering the phone could be a MediaTek Helio G96 CPU paired with the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Poco might announce multiple variants of the phone based on memory and storage. We might see the phone launching with up to 8GB of RAM coupled with up to 128GB of UFS2.2 storage. The POCO M4 Pro 4G might run MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box. While brands like Vivo have started shipping phones with Android 12, it’s sad to see Xiaomi and its sub-brands still persisting with Android 11.

Powering the phone could be a 5,000mAh battery and with support for 33W fast charging. In terms of optics, the phone is expected to come with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2 MP macro sensor. The front camera will be housed within a centre-aligned hole punch and will be a 16 MP snapper.

