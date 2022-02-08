POCO M4 Pro 5G set to launch on February 15 in India

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi’s offshoot Poco has revealed the launch date of its new smartphone in India. The M4 Pro is slated to be unveiled on February 15 in the country.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G that was previously launched in October last year in China.

Apart from some obvious cosmetic changes, the M4 Pro 5G is expected to launch with the same specifications that we’ve seen in the Chinese version of the Redmi Note 11 5G.

Launching on 15th February.

POCO M4 Pro 5G specifications (expected)

The new POCO M4 Pro 5G may come with a 6.6-inch FullHD+ LCD display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the M4 Pro is expected to come with a 5G capable Mediatek Dimensity 810 chipset. When it comes to the variants, Indian consumers could see the company launching 6GB RAM/64GB ROM and 8GB RAM/128GB ROM variants to choose from.

In terms of software, the M4 Pro 5G may ship with MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. On the contrary, the Redmi Note 11 lineup, slated to launch on February 9, is expected to ship with MIUI 13 out of the box.

The smartphone may draw power from a 5,000mAh battery pack that can be charged via 33W fast charging technology. The front of the device was teased on Twitter previously to sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed in a punch-hole cutout. While on the back the phone is expected to come with a triple camera setup.

The primary sensor in this camera module is expected to be a 50-megapixel sensor while the secondary rear camera may be a wide-angle 8-megapixel shooter.

Like all the recent phones in the Redmi Note 11 lineup, the company may keep the fingerprint scanner integrated under the power button. The company has hinted that the smartphone will be available in Blue, Yellow and Grey colour options.

POCO M4 Pro 5G price in India (expected)

The pricing of the M4 Pro 5G is expected to be between Rs 18,000 and Rs 22,000 for the 6GB RAM/64GB ROM and 8GB RAM/128GB ROM variants respectively.

