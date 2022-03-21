Poco F4 series base variant may take on Realme GT Neo 2 5G

Audio player loading…

Poco is focusing on rolling out smartphones in both the Indian and the global markets. In a recent development, Poco F4 has been spotted on the Geekbench listing.

A report published by MySmartPrice suggested that the smartphone will make its debut in the global market soon. The device scored 1028 in the single core Gekkbench tests and 3391 in the multi-core tests.

Previously, Poco launched the M4 Pro 4G and X4 Pro 5G globally. It was followed by the launch of the M4 Pro 5G in India. Until now, there has been no leak regarding the launch of Poco F4 in India. However, considering the previous launch pattern of the brand, we can expect the device to roll out in India soon after its global debut.

What can we expect from Poco F4?

According to the Geekbench listing, Poco F4 carries the model number 22021211RG. The listing has also revealed a few key specifications of the device. One of the major highlights of the device is the inclusion of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor paired with the Adreno 650 GPU.

Now, if the smartphone will get a Snapdragon 870 SoC, then it will compete with devices like the OnePlus 9R 5G, Realme GT Neo 2 5G, Xiaomi Mi 11X. Well, we cannot forget the fact that the recently launched iQoo 9 SE offers a Snapdragon 888 processor at a price under Rs 35,000.

We can assume that the inclusion of Snapdragon 870 will be beneficial for Poco F4 only if it is priced somewhere under Rs 30,000.

Apart from that, the smartphone will most probably get 8GB RAM with unknown storage capacity. The device might run on the Android 12 operating system with MIUI 13 skin on top.

One thing to notice in the Geekbench listing is that Poco F4 carries the codename 'munch' that was previously used for Redmi K40S. Keeping it in mind that Poco is doing nothing apart from launching a rebadged smartphone, there is a possibility that Poco F4 will be a rebranded Redmi K40S.

While the strategy of rebranding is working well as of now, we cannot say that this will work in the long run. The audience already has high hopes for Poco since it went independent. Now, depending completely upon Xiaomi for everything seems like a duping setup.

