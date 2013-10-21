Logitech bakes NFC into speakerphone for tablets and smartphones

Near Field Communication (NFC) has wormed its way into smartphones, desktop PCs and even London buses, and now Logitech is claiming to have outed the first mobile speakerphone that makes use of the Wi-Fi-style tech.

Aimed at mobile workers that chop and change between smartphones and tablets in multiple offices, the Mobile Speakerphone P710e uses NFC to let users instantly pair devices with a tap.

It means that office workers can walk around while holding audio or video calls, and because the P710e cradle also acts a stand, users can pair a Bluetooth keyboard to take notes during calls.

Multi-limbed

The P710e, which can connect to a Mac or PC using USB, can also pair up to eight Bluetooth devices and connect to two Bluetooth mobile devices at the same time.

Logitech says the device, which has been optimised for use with Microsoft Lync and Skype, provides 15 hours of talk time from its lithium-ion battery.

The Logitech Mobile Speakerphone P710e will be released into the wild in November at a suggested retail price of £129.99.