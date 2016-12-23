The best smartphones you've probably never heard of

You know the major players in the smartphone game: the best phones in the world today are made up of all the big names from Apple to HTC, Samsung to LG, OnePlus to Huawei and beyond.

But what about those smartphones not popular in the Western markets? Just because a handset isn't popular somewhere, doesn't mean it's not one of the best.

Some smartphones are also just a little misunderstood - so we've collated a list of those we think are worth checking out.

We've looked at their unique selling points, the main market it's aimed for - and just how hard it is to get your hands on one of these 'alternative' handsets if you're so desperate to stand out from the crowd.