Nokia first for Bluetooth speakerphone

A smart in-car Bluetooth speakerphone that can also be used in the home or office has been revealed by Nokia .

The Nokia Speakerphone HF-300 is Nokia's first portable Bluetooth speakerphone unit. The compact HF-300 clips onto a car sun visor or can be detached and used anywhere a handsfree speakerphone is needed. The HF-300 is battery powered as well as working with a charger.

The HF-300 uses Digital Signal Processing for noise cancellation and improving sound quality. It also saves power by having an automatic power-off function that switches off 5 minutes after you've finished speaking. The device weighs just 80g and has a battery life of up to 20 hours talktime. It's compatible with most Bluetooth phones (those supporting Bluetooth 1.1 and higher).

The Nokia Speakerphone HF-300 is expected to go on sale in the third quarter of this year at 90 euros (£60).