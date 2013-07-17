LG Optimus G2 battery leak reveals it's on par with One and Galaxy S4

We're expecting the LG Optimus G2 to be announced at a special New York event at the start of August, and fresh leaks have now uncovered battery details for the handset.

According to a heavily cropped image - which looks like it's been attacked in Paint with the eraser tool by a two year old - the Optimus G2 will pack a 2540mAh.

If the image, which popped up on Korean site CDPKorea, is to be believed then the battery in question will also be removable like the 2600mAh offering in the Samsung Galaxy S4.

Stuck in the middle

This gives it a slight advantage over the HTC One, as its 2300mAh power pack is locked away under that stunning aluminium chassis.

The same leaked snap also shows the physical keys on the rear of the device below the camera lens - a feature which has appeared in previous leaks as well.

It's not the first time we've seen manufacturers stick buttons on the rear of handsets, just take a look at the Panasonic Eluga for example, but the G2 may be leading the back button fight for flagship phones.

Other rumours point towards the LG Optimus G2 sporting a 2.2GHz quad-core processor, full HD display greater than 5 inches, 2GB of RAM and running Android 4.2 Jelly Bean.

All should become apparent on August 7 however, as LG takes to the stage in New York in an attempt to win us over with its latest smartphone offering.