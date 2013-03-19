Leaked ZTE 'Quantum' looks like it's headed to Sprint

The ZTE Quantum is not as impressive as actual quantum computing

A new ZTE phone codenamed "Quantum" appeared online today in a set of leaked images that revealed its specs and destination carrier.

The Quantum, model number N8910, appears to be headed for Sprint, according to Android Police.

The images were sent to Android Police by an anonymous tipster, but their quantity and consistency makes them seem legit.

TechRadar asked ZTE and Sprint to confirm the Quantum's existence, but while we're waiting to hear back let's take a look at the specs.

ZTE Quantum specs

ZTE's Quantum is not quite as mind-blowing as actual quantum computing, if the specs in today's leaks are on the money.

The new ZTE phone was tipped to sport a 5-inch 720p display, a dual-core 1.5GHz Snapdragon S4 processor, 13- and .9-megapixel rear and front cameras, and Android 4.1.2: Jelly Bean.

Add to that Adreno 225 graphics, a measly 1GB of memory, and NFC.

The site's anonymous tipster reportedly called the viewing angle on that screen "terribad," though that's pure hearsay.

Small fish, big pond

Interestingly, as Android Police pointed out, the ZTE N8910 recently received some important certifications, including one from DLNA, that lend it slightly more credibility.

In addition, it seems that the Quantum has a SIM slot, unlike other LTE-capable Sprint phones, which have had embedded SIMs.

That could make it more versatile in a global market - and whatever this handset is, it's going to need all the help it can get when it comes time to compete with this year's flagship Android phones like Samsung's Galaxy S4, Motorola's X Phone, and the HTC One.

Until Sprint makes an announcement, though, we just won't know where this fish will swim.