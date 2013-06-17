Leaked HTC One Mini specs 'confirm' HD display

We recently glimpsed a picture of the alleged the HTC One Mini, although all we could really tell from the grainy image was that the handset would be a lot slimmer, which was hardly an earth-shattering revelation.

But now we've got more information on some of the more interesting features the phone will be bringing thanks to a UAProf (that's a User Agent Profile) available on HTC's website, which details a 720p display.

As you can see below, the string shows that the display will have a 720x1280 resolution on its 4.3-inch display, putting it ahead of Samsung's competing shrunk-down S4 flagship, the Galaxy S4 Mini.

There's also a nod to the Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean OS (further down in the profile), which is an upgrade to the HTC One's Android 4.1 offering.

Well that's settled then

A HTC by any other name...

We can also pretty much confirm from the new information that the small HTC One will definitely be called the HTC One Mini. Again, not a huge surprise there, but good to know.

While nothing has been confirmed, the handset is rumoured to be powered by a 1.4GHz dual-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that the Mini could arrive this August.

Via Unwired View