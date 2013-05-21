Japan joins China as HTC One gets a microSD slot, again

Would you want microSD in your One?

It's news that may prove a downer for those who've purchased an HTC One outside of Asia: the Taiwanese firm will be providing the Japanense market with the J One variant of its latest flagship, complete with microSD slot.

The HTC One is a fantastic phone and is only the third handset to garner a coveted five star TechRadar review, but we wish it could have expandable storage.

Engadget reports that the J One will follow in the footsteps of its Chinese counterpart, and while it may not sport the much-lauded unibody design, the metal cover doesn't really detract from the overall look and feel - which leaves us asking, why don't we all get this version?

