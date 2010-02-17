BBC announces news, sport and iPlayer apps for iPhone

The Apple iPhone is to get dedicated applications from the BBC for its news, sports and iPlayer web channels.

The apps are aptly titled BBC News, BBC Sports Results and BBC iPlayer will be updated feeds of what is on offer on the web at the moment, but in an easier-to-use interface.

Eric Huggers, speaking at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, said the applications would be accessible one-handed, proving their ease of use, and that they will comprise breaking news, big headlines and, most importantly, sports results. All this content will contain real-time data.

iPlayer for Android

There's no official word if the apps will work directly over 3G or if Wi-Fi will need to be enabled to use them to their full effect.

There's also good news for BlackBerry, Android and Palm users - Huggers has also said that the apps will become available on these handsets but no date was given.

The BBC News, BBC Sports Results and iPlayer app for the iPhone have a UK release date of April.

