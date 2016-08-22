Android 7 Nougat arrives, but non-Nexus users shouldn't get excited

Android 7 Nougat is finally here for those who are lucky enough to have selected Nexus devices.

Google is beginning its rollout of the latest software to the Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6, Nexus 9 or a Google Pixel C, Nexus Player and the Android One.

It may still be some time until the update comes to your Android device though – Google hasn't specified which devices will get the upgrade first and the list of supported devices are only set for Nougat "over the coming weeks."

Google has also announced the first non-Nexus device to boast Android N will be the unannounced LG V20, which is set to launch on September 6. LG had previously confirmed the V20 would come with Android 7 software, but now Google has confirmed the company would be the first to release a device running Nougat.

Rolling out now

The new software update will come to other selected Android devices in the future - if you have a recent flagship phone you may get the upgrade, but there's no guarantee.

Some manufacturers are faster than others at pushing out upgrades too. If you want to know when your phone is set for Android N, check out guide for which phones will be getting it and how long it will take.

Android 7 brings with it new Quick Settings controls, an improved battery saver mode, security updates, multi-window support and 72 new emoji.

The big feature missing from this update is Google's new VR service called Daydream, which will come in a future update for selected devices.

Unless you have the ZTE Axon 7 though - or maybe the Galaxy Note 7, as Samsung has yet to confirm if the device will support Daydream - you won't be able to run it on your current device.