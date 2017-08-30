Panasonic announces new smart speaker, the Google Assistant-powered SC-GA10

At its keynote at IFA 2017, Panasonic announced a new smart speaker, the SC-GA10. The hi-fi speaker is packing Google Assistant, and features two 20mm soft dome tweeters and 8cm woofer with dual voice coils.

Panasonic was keen to emphasize the speaker's music playing abilities, positioning it similarly to Apple's upcoming HomePod speaker and ahead of Google Home in terms of sound.

To make the most of this sound it will be compatible with Spotify, Google Play Music, Tunenin and Dezeer. It won't be short on smarts, either, allowing you to perform web searches, control other smart devices using your voice, and use multi-room abilities out of the box. This means you'll be able to choose which rooms you want music to play from.

A new Panasonic Music Control App will be released alongside the speaker which will allow you to connect two SC-GA10 devices in a Stereo listening mode , or use Party mode which transfers Bluetooth and AUX sound sources to multiple SC-GA10 speakers.

The Panasonic SC-GA10 smart speaker will be going on sale 'this winter' for a price that's still to be announced.