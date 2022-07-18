Oppo Pad Air launched alongside the Enco X2 TWS earbuds in India

Audio player loading…

Oppo has finally entered the tablet PC market in India with the launch of the Oppo Pad Air. The budget tablet from the Chinese company aims to compete with other devices from competing brands like Lenovo, Motorola and Realme. The company also announced the updated Enco X2 premium TWS earbuds.

The Oppo Pad Air starts at Rs 16,999 while the Enco X2 TWS earbuds will be retailing at Rs 10,999. Both of these products will be available for purchase through Oppo’s online store as well as on Flipkart. The budget tablet PC was showcased alongside the company’s Reno 8 series smartphones.

The tablet PC is available in only a Grey colour option. The Oppo Pad Air will go on sale from July 23 and will be available in two variants - 4GB RAM clubbed with either 64GB or 128GB of storage. The company is providing multiple discounts on launch day as well. Below are the prices for the Oppo Pad Air.

Variant Price 4GB RAM / 64GB storage Rs 16,999 4GB RAM / 128GB storage Rs 19,999

The Oppo Pad Air was officially revealed in China and there were speculations that it would arrive after a BIS certification was spotted almost a month ago. The budget tablet PC comes with a 10.36-inch 2K display with an LCD panel. At the heart of the device is a Snapdragon 680 chipset clubbed with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage on the base variant.

The Oppo Pad Air runs on a skinned version of ColorOS 12 for Pad based on Android 12. The company has redesigned and optimised the mobile operating system for the tablet PCs just like Xiaomi did with MIUI for Pad. The software experience brings in the same UI from the company’s smartphones, but also adds a touch of iPadOS.

(Image credit: Future / Sachin)

In terms of the design, the Oppo Pad Air has hints of the Realme Pad. The device comes in a slim 6.94mm chassis. The bezels on the device will look familiar to those who’ve seen the iPad Air. The table comes with a 7,100 mAh battery pack as well as an 18W fast charger in the box.

Connectivity options are limited to Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi on the Oppo Pad Air. Like the Xiaomi Pad 5, you do not get cellular connectivity options. Other features include Dolby Atmos and storage expansion options of up to 512GB via a microSD card slot.

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds

(Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds are available in two colours - Black and White. It will be available for purchase from July 25 and is priced at Rs 10,999.

The company has retained the 11mm audio drivers while working with Dynaudio for audio tuning. There are only minor visible changes in the design of the TWS. However, the company has added a bigger battery pack this time around.

While the Enco X came with a 535 mAh battery pack in the case, the Enco X2 comes with a 566 mAh battery. Each of the earbuds comes with a 57 mAh battery which is an upgrade from 44 mAh from the previous model. It is expected to provide about 22 hours of playback time with noise cancelling turned on and at 50% volume.

The TWS supports playback of AAC, SBC, LDAC and LHDC audio codecs. It also supports Dolby Atmos. It comes with 3 microphones and also improves call quality with bone conduction technology. The TWS comes with Bluetooth 5.2.