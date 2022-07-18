Oppo Reno 8 Pro and Reno 8 camera-centric phones with Dimensity chipsets debut in India

Audio player loading…

Oppo has updated its offerings in India by introducing the Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro smartphones in India. The company has also launched its first-ever tablet and Oppo Enco X2 earbuds as well alongside the phones.

These smartphones are the successors of the Reno 7 lineup and were first introduced in China ahead of their India launch.

Both the phones are aimed at photography enthusiasts and come equipped with the latest Dimensity SoC’s each. The Oppo Reno 8 comes with a Dimensity 1300 SoC at its core while the Reno 8 Pro has a Dimensity 8100 Max SoC – which was seen in the OnePlus 10R as well.

Both the devices come in a couple of colour options and will be available exclusively via Flipkart (opens in new tab). The company is offering a one-time complimentary screen replacement for the Reno 8 Pro. As a launch offer, the company is offering a 10 per cent instant discount of up to Rs. 4000, no-cost EMI of 3 or 6 months, an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs. 3,000, protection plan benefits and more.

The base variant of the Oppo Reno 8 Pro starts at Rs 45,999 and will go on sale from July 19. The Oppo Reno 8 prices start from Rs 29,999 and will be available for purchase from July 25 alongside the Enco X2 TWS earbuds. Pricing for other variants is yet to be announced.

Oppo Reno 8 series specs and features

While the Reno 8 series is an iterative update over its predecessor and retains a few technical specs from the previous generation, the Reno 8 lineup carries a new design, more powerful SoCs under the hood and faster 80W charging support.

The Reno 8 Pro is the first phone in India with Oppo’s in-house Mari Silicon X chipset which is designed to help offer a better mobile photography experience. The first phone with this chipset was the Oppo Find X5 Pro – which unfortunately never made its way to the country.

Talking about the Reno 8, it is slightly smaller than the Pro variant and is lighter as well. It comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits peak brightness. The display on this phone is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and offers 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution.

The Reno 8 is powered by a MediaTek 1300 SoC coupled with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone comes with a virtual memory enhancement tech, however, lacks the dedicated imaging chipset. In terms of optics, the phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary snapper coupled with two - 2MP snappers. On the front, it has a 32MP selfie shooter. The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery pack with support for 80W charging.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro, on the other hand, is a premium-looking device thanks to the company following the "Golden Ratio" in design. It has flat sides and a flat display at the front. The display on this phone is a 6.67-inches AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, it has a Dimensity 8100-Max SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of onboard storage. It has a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary snapper, an 8MP shooter with an Ultra-Wide lens and a 2MP macro snapper. There is a 32MP selfie camera and a 4500 mAh battery with 80W fast charging.