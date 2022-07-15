Oppo to compete in the budget tablet PC market with the Oppo Pad Air

Audio player loading…

Oppo will be launching its first tablet PC in India next week and along with a refresh of its TWS earbuds lineup. The company will launch the Oppo Pad Air on July 18 alongside the upcoming Reno 8 series smartphones. The budget tablet PC will be competing with Realme, Lenovo and Motorola.

Alongside the tablet PC, the company will also release the Enco X2 TWS earbuds. Oppo is updating its premium audio wearables after almost two years. Some of Oppo’s budget TWS offerings like the Enco Air series have done well in the country as well.

Pricing and availability of the devices are unconfirmed and we would have to wait until launch day for more details. The Oppo Pad Air retails for CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs 17,000) for the base variant. The current lineup of products in this segment does different chipsets like the MediaTek Helio series and it will be interesting to see how the device fares.

Oppo Pad Air features

Since the tablet PC is already available in the Chinese market, there is a lot that we know about it already. The Oppo Pad Air will sport a 10.36-inch 2K display and will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680. The choice of the chipset may be a negative point for some users. But the chipset is capable of handling most day-to-day tasks as seen in mid-range smartphones like the Redmi Note 11 and the Moto G52.

In terms of the internals, the Oppo Pad Air will launch with 4GB of RAM and may come with 64GB of storage. A higher variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB could also be available.

(Image credit: Oppo)

You also get a 7,100 mAh battery pack clubbed with an 18W fast charger. The software of the ColorOS for Pad is no different from MIUI for Pad. Oppo has customised its operating system for the phone to work more seamlessly on a larger display device. And like the MIUI for Pad, many of the elements do inspiration for Apple’s iPadOS.

Oppo Enco X2 features

(Image credit: Oppo)

Like the first-generation TWS earbud, the Enco X2 come with an improved Coaxial Dual Driver audio system. The new TWS earbuds are capable of handling a higher bit rate of up to 900 kbps which is almost 80% better than the Enco X. Oppo continues to work closely on tuning the performance of the wearable device with Dynaudio.

While the previous model only came with a triple-microphone setup, the company is adding a feature to improve voice call quality. The Enco X2 may feature bone conduction technology to detect speech patterns even in noisy environments.

There are only minor updates to the design of the earbuds. You could expect to see the Enco X2 in two colours - Black and White. The TWS headphones continue to feature IP54 resistance to water and dust.

The Enco X2 will bring in an updated battery pack that will support up to 40 hours of playback time. It will also come with wireless charging.