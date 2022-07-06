Oppo Reno 8 series gets a launch date in India

Audio player loading…

Oppo is launching the latest member of the Oppo Reno family of smartphones, the Oppo Reno 8 series on July 18th.

Oppo has revealed Oppo Reno 8 and Oppo Reno 8 Pro in the teasers on Flipkart (opens in new tab) and Oppo's website (opens in new tab). But they didn't talk anything about Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus that was launched in China last month.

Going with the teasers, we can see that Oppo is bringing the same Reno 8 series that they launched in China, but with a slight name change. They might be bringing Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus that they launched in China as Oppo Reno 8 Pro in India. Let's talk about that.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro : Key specifications

(Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro teaser in Flipkart shows "Powered by MariSilicon" on the camera bump and the teaser page talks much about Marisilicon X imaging NPU. This separate imaging chipset isn't available on the Chinese Oppo Reno 8 Pro, but it is only available on the Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus smartphone.

Not only that, the thickness of the phone as teased is 7.34mm and it seems to coincide with the Reno 8 Pro Plus.

Now that we know which phone exactly is launching this 18th, let's talk more about the phone.

Oppo Reno 8 Pro would possibly be coming with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. And it would be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max, a customized version of the Dimensity 8100 chipset.

Coming to cameras, this phone gets a primary camera of 50MP, Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS. Oppo is still sticking to that sensor, which is the same one used in many of the Oppo group phones such as OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2T, Oppo Reno 7 Pro, and more. Talking about the secondary cameras, there is an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro sensor. It also comes with a 32MP IMX709 selfie camera.

The phone is backed up by a 4500mAh battery and it charges on an 80W SuperVOOC charger.

Oppo Reno 8 : Key specifications

(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo Reno 8 Pro that launched in China seems to be the one making its way to India as Oppo Reno 8. And not the vanilla Reno 8 that launched separately. But it is also possible that this is a completely different model as that of Chinese Reno 8 Pro as phones with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 are yet to hit Indian shores. And Oppo is yet to reveal the chipset they're going to use on this phone on the teasers.

Talking about the features, this phone most probably would be coming with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Talking about the camera, it would be coming with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, the same Sony IMX766 sensor used in Reno 8 Pro we mentioned earlier. The secondary camera system also remains the same, an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro. And the selfie camera would also remain the same as that phone, a 32MP selfie camera.

Battery is also the same as that of the other phone, a 4500mAh one with 80W SuperVOOC charging.

Marisilicon X NPU comes to Reno series

Oppo have been working on their imaging NPU, Marisilicon X for some time now. And they integrated it previously with their Oppo Find X5 Pro. Marisilicon X SoC combines an advanced NPU, ISP, and multi-tier memory architecture for phones developed by Oppo, and it is said to improve the imaging prowess of the phone.

Now it is trickling down to their Reno series. If it is going to bring real improvements to the phone, that we have to wait and see with the camera results after the phone is launched.