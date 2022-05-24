Oppo Reno 8 series with triple rear camera setup goes official in China

Audio player loading…

Finally, Oppo has launched the Reno 8 series in the Chinese market. The series consists of three devices - Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro, and Reno 8 Pro Plus. The Reno 8 Pro is being boasted as the first phone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. To deliver enhanced camera capabilities, the series features a MariSilicon X processor.

Oppo Reno 8 base variant is available at a starting price of CNY 2,499 which converts to Rs 29,500. The Pro variant of the series can be purchased for CNY 2,999 which is Rs 35,000. On the other hand, the Pro Plus variant of the series is available for CNY 3,699 which converts to Rs 43,500.

There are no details available regarding the launch of the smartphone in India. However, we can say that the smartphone series could reach India in a couple of months considering the previous launch pattern of the company.

Oppo Reno 8 series specifications

Starting off with the base variant, the Oppo Reno 8 comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display along with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, the device rocks a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP primary shooter, 2MP B&W shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, the device comes with a 32MP selfie snapper. It packs a 4500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

The Oppo Reno 8 Pro comes equipped with a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone gets 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone operates on the ColorOS 12.1 based on the Android 12 operating system.

The device sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary snapper, 8MP ultra wide-angle snapper, and a 2MP macro snapper. The smartphone flaunts a 32MP front camera for capturing selfies and attending video calls. The smartphone includes a 4500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Talking about the high-end variant, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro Plus ships with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display complemented with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset along with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. In terms of battery, camera, and OS, the smartphone has a similar setup as the pro variant.

Upcoming phone launches in India for May 2022: Specs, launch date, and price