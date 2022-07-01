Oppo’s Reno 8 series might launch in India sooner than expected

Audio player loading…

Smartphone maker Oppo is gearing up to launch its next-gen flagship lineup in India. The Oppo Reno 8 series has already been launched in China and is expected to debut in India around the third week of July.

The company has already started teasing the upcoming phones on its social media handles. Also, the landing page teasing the key specifications and features of the phones tells us that the phones will be exclusively sold on Flipkart (opens in new tab).

A new era in smartphone photography is calling! With sharper, clearer videos & portrait imagery, especially at night - the OPPO Reno8 Series is set to unleash the true photo expert in you! #OPPOReno8Series #UltraClearNightInPortraitKnow more: https://t.co/3lGaAqxVVL pic.twitter.com/kVOwFDv5CXJune 30, 2022 See more

In case you’re not aware, the Reno 8 series succeeds the Reno 7 lineup that was launched earlier this year. The company is now looking to replace the Reno 7 with a new set of devices within six months – a practice that most modern smartphone makers follow these days.

Going by the reports, the Oppo Reno 8 series is expected to include a couple of devices –Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro. Although in China the brand also has the Reno 8 Pro Plus, however, reports reveal that Oppo might not bring the top-end device to India.

The Reno 8 series phones will come with a strong focus on camera and photography, like its predecessors. The company has announced that the Reno 8 will come equipped with inhouse MariSilicon X Imaging NPU, the world’s first 6nm imaging co-processor. The phones under this lineup will be able to record 8K videos even in extremely dark environments.

Since the phones have been launched in China already, rumblings hint that the company might bring the Chinese version of Reno 8 as it is in the country while the Reno 9 Pro Plus might come as Reno 8 Pro.

Under the hood, the Indian variant of Reno 8 Pro might come with a Dimensity 8100 SoC compared to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC which powers the Chinese variant.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Besides the two devices, the company might even introduce the Oppo Pad in India at the same launch event. This is Oppo’s first-ever tablet which was launched in China earlier this year and once introduced, it will take on the Xiaomi Pad 5.

A lot of smartphone makers have started updating their premium lineup twice within a year. This often means that the phones launching in the second half are almost similar to the predecessor.

While the brands often try to portray them as unique devices with best-in-class specifications, it is mostly a marketing gimmick and might end up confusing the end-users by offering way too many choices.

That being said, brands often do this to remain relevant in the news and keep offering new devices at similar price points with some new features.

The Oppo Reno 8 series also seems to be one such lineup. Though Oppo is betting big on the camera prowess of the phones and a lot of users won’t mind paying extra for such features. Yet we will hold on to the verdict till the time we get to test the phones.