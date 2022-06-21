Oppo Pad Air gets on BIS certification - India launch could be soon

Audio player loading…

Oppo could soon bring its first tablet PC to the Indian market. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch the Oppo Pad Air after it was recently spotted in a BIS certification. While the company does offer a premium variant in China, the Oppo Pad Air comes with more budget-friendly hardware.

According to a recent tweet (opens in new tab) by tipster Mukul Sharma, the device was spotted on the BIS certification platform with the model number OPD2102A. This is also the same model number that’s seen on the China region website. There are no other available details from the tweet, however, it won’t be long before more leaks begin to surface.

In terms of design, the Oppo Pad Air comes with the same design and aesthetic as the Realme Pad Mini with a minor inspiration from the iPad Air . Apart from the larger dimensions, you get a curved edge chassis. This is expected to be a plastic material. You do get a uniform bezel around the display that also houses the front-facing camera.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo Pad Air comes with a 10.36-inch 2K display and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chipset. It comes in three variants that start from 4GB RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The higher variants also come with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. It comes with a 7,100 mAh battery pack that supports 18W fast charging.

The tablet PC will be launching with ColorOS for Pad, a custom ROM variant of its operating system. Like the MIUI for Pad, the operating system comes to a near iPadOS experience. You also get quad speakers and support for Dolby Atmos on the Oppo Pad Air.

India, a haven for budget offerings

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Over the past year, the budget tablet market has exploded exponentially. Companies like Realme, Motorola and Lenovo have maintained the lead. While the pricing of the Oppo Pad Air is still unconfirmed, it could be priced under Rs 15,000 when it launches. The tablet does come with a few advantages like stylus support, which is not available on many products in the price segment.