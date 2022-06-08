Oppo K10 5G debuts in India today - But it is just a replica of Oppo A77 5G

Audio player loading…

Oppo has refreshed the K10 series in India with the launch of the Oppo K10 5G. The brand previously launched the 4G variant of the smartphone in the country. The smartphone comes with a water drop notch along with thin bezels. Apart from that, it has flat edges, which makes it look like just another cheap replica of the iPhone.

At the rear panel, we can see the rectangular camera module at the top left corner. The volume rockers are situated at the left spine, and the power button is at the right spine.

Oppo K10 5G pricing and availability

The 8GB RAM variant of Oppo K10 5G with 128GB internal storage is available in the market at a price of Rs 17,499. The first sale of the smartphone is scheduled to be held on June 15, 2022. It is being shipped in two different colour options - Blue Flame and Carbon Black.

Oppo K10 5G specifications

The Oppo K10 5G ships with a 6.56-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate for an enhanced viewing and streaming experience.

The smartphone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor along with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage in the high end variant. It seems like the smartphone will compete against the Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 8s 5G, etc. It operates on the Color OS 12.1 based on the Android 12 operating system.

The smartphone flaunts a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth shooter in terms of optics. At the front, the device rocks an 8MP camera for capturing selfies and attending video calls. The handset draws power from a 5000mAh battery that comes with 80W superVOOC fast charging support.

Keeping the specifications and features of the device in mind, it looks like the rebranded Oppo A77 5G that was launched in Thailand a few days ago. The smartphone has a similar set of specifications as compared to that of the Oppo K10 5G Indian variant. Moreover, the Indian variant of the device looks like a watered-down version as compared to the Chinese variant.

