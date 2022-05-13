Oppo's cheap tablet could ship with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 processor

Audio player loading…

Oppo Pad recently made its debut in the Chinese market and now, the brand is planning to add an affordable tablet to its repertoire. This new tablet could be called Oppo Pad Air.

A report by MySmartPrice suggested that this new tablet could be rolled out along the Oppo Reno 8 series.

The tablet's listing on the Oppo China Store suggests that it will support Oppo Pencil too. Other promotional images show that the tablet will also get a keyboard folio case. speculations are that Oppo could also launch a separate keyboard for the tablet after its launch.

As for the specifications, Oppo Pad Air may get a 10.36-inch LCD display along with 2000x1200 pixels resolution. The device will get a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Apart from that, it is also being said that the device will be running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor coupled with Adreno 610 GPU.

In terms of optics, the Oppo Pad Air might offer a rear camera. Nonetheless, we have no information regarding the detailed configuration of the front and back sensors. To enhance the audio experience, the tablet will get a quad stereo speaker setup along with Dolby Atmos audio.

The tablet may draw power from a 7,100 mAh battery that will support 18W fast charging. Considering the size of the battery, we can say that the tablet is going to take an eternity before getting fully fueled up. Rumours suggest that the tablet will be priced somewhere around RMB 1,000 which converts to around Rs 11,500.

Oppo Pad Air's competition

Saying that the Oppo Pad Air will be competing with the recently launched Xiaomi Pad 5 will be a bit over the top as the latter is a decent tablet with high-end features. The Oppo offering will be competing with the Realme Pad Mini that was rolled out recently.

The Realme device runs on the Unisoc processor. It can be assumed that the Oppo tablet will be easily able to outclass the Realme one. For more information, users have to wait for a while.

