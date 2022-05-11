Oppo Reno 8 Pro may run on the same processor seen in Realme GT Neo 3

Audio player loading…

Oppo Reno 8 Pro, the flagship variant in the upcoming Reno series, has appeared on multiple certification websites. Previously, we saw the Oppo Reno 8 base variant doing its rounds on the internet. A report by MySmartPrice suggested that the Pro variant will be carrying model number CPH2357.

It is now being said that the series is going to get three smartphones - Oppo Reno 8, Reno 8 SE, and Reno 8 Pro. Out of which, two smartphones will run on MediaTek Dimensity processors, and the remaining one will house a Snapdragon processor. In another leak, it has been revealed that the Pro variant of the series will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor.

In a parallel news, another 5G smartphone by Oppo, A77 5G, has made its appearance on the NBTC certification website with the mentioned moniker. It is being said that the smartphone could be seen running on the Android 12 operating system.

At this point in time, no other details regarding both smartphones are available online. Nonetheless, we can hope to get more information regarding the handsets as soon as the launch approaches.

Can Oppo Reno 8 survive in the Indian market?

Oppo Reno 8 Pro is most probably getting the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor. As of now, the Indian market already has two similar devices from highly popular brands - Realme GT Neo 3 and OnePlus 10R. Considering the demand that the two phones are already fulfilling, it seems a rough path for Oppo to make an impact by offering the same chipset.

Moreover, the audience is more into Realme and OnePlus because of their easy-to-understand and classy user interface. This is a part where we can say a large amount of the audience will ditch Oppo.

In order to capture the market with the Reno 8 Pro and compete with OnePlus and Realme, Oppo has to do something related to camera prowess or performance boost to make the customers ditch other alternatives for Oppo Reno 8 Pro.

Upcoming phone launches in India for May 2022: Specs, launch date, and price