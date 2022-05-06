Oppo Reno 8 appears on Geekbench - to compete with OnePlus 10R

Audio player loading…

Oppo Reno 8, the base variant of the Oppo Reno 8 series, has made its appearance on the Geekbench certification website. The series is going to have three smartphones - Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Lite, and Oppo Reno 8 Pro.

Until now, there is no word on the Oppo Reno 8 SE, however, we can say that the smartphone can be on the cards as we have already seen Oppo Reno 7 SE. Coming back to Reno 8, MySmartPrice reported that the smartphone carries model number PGAM10. It scored 712 in the single-core tests and 2385 in the multi-core tests.

Furthermore, it has also been confirmed via the listing that the smartphone will run on the Android 12 operating system with ColorOS on top.

In a previous report, it was revealed that the Oppo Reno 8 is going to house a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor which will be a watered-down version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor seen in devices like the OnePlus 10 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro, etc.

What's the competition?

It has been in the air for a long time that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor is the company's reply to the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series. Now, considering the above statement, we can say that the Oppo Reno 8 is going to give tough competition to the recently launched OnePlus 10R.

The OnePlus offering runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor and has other decent specs like 50MP primary sensor, 120Hz AMOLED display, 150W SuperVOOC fast charging, and 4500mAh battery. The leaked specifications of the Oppo Reno 8 suggest that the smartphone will be identical to the OnePlus 10R.

It is said to get a 50MP primary shooter, 32MP front sensor, LPDDR5 RAM, 120Hz OLED display, and more. Furthermore, a Snapdragon chipset will also help the Oppo device to have an upper hand over what OnePlus has offered. It would be great to see how the audience reacts to the first device with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor.