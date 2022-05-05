OnePlus Pad could have a tough time competing against Xiaomi Pad 5

Audio player loading…

OnePlus Pad has been in the headlines for a few months. The tablet visited the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) a year ago. Now, in a report by 91Mobiles, courtesy Mukul Sharma, the tablet has already entered the internal testing phases.

It is also being said that the tablet is soon going to reach Indian shores. In addition, the specifications of the device have also surfaced online, which tell us a lot about the possible competition of the device in the industry.

Starting off with the OnePlus Pad's pricing and India launch date, the smartphone is expected to launch at a price of around Rs 35,950 for the 6GB RAM variant along with 256GB internal storage. The date of the launch has still not been revealed yet, but speculations are that the device will hit the market by the end of the first half of 2022.

The OnePlus Pad may get a 12.4-inch FHD+ OLED display along with a 120Hz refresh rate for a smoother interface. Most probably, the tablet will get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner integrated with the power button.

The tablet may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Furthermore, it can run on the Android 12L operating system.

The tablet may get a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It could flaunt a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary shooter and a 5MP secondary shooter. We can also get to see an 8MP sensor for video calls and selfies.

Will OnePlus Pad survive against the Xiaomi Pad 5?

Considering the fact that the Xiaomi Pad 5 is being shipped with a Snapdragon 865 processor for around Rs 25,000, it seems a bit difficult for the OnePlus Pad to offer the same processor at a price that is around Rs 10,000 more than the Xiaomi offering.

Previous rumours suggested that the OnePlus Pad could reach the Indian shores with a Snapdragon 870 processor. In that case, the device will have leverage against the Xiaomi Pad 5. However, if that is not the case, we can assume that Xiaomi's tablet is going to be the uncrowned king of the tablet market for a long time.

