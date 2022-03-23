Oppo K10 along with the new Enco Air 2 TWS launched in India

Audio player loading…

As confirmed earlier, Oppo has officially launched a new smartphone Oppo K10 in India alongside the Enco Air 2 earbuds. The smartphone maker had been building up for the launch by teasing specifications and features of the smartphone over the past few days. Both of these products go on sale from March 29 at 12 PM on the Oppo online store as well as on Flipkart.

The Oppo K10 gets a similar glossy and matte finish that is common to many of Oppo’s premium offerings like the Reno series. In terms of the pricing and specifications, the smartphone competes with the Redmi 10 from Xiaomi and seems to hold an upper hand over the latter.

The newest addition to Oppo’s audio product line is the Enco Air 2 which comes with a 13.4mm driver which is an upgrade from last generation ’s 12mm. The charging case and many of the other features continue to be the same on the new Enco Air 2.

Here is everything you need to know about the new Oppo K10 and Enco Air 2

Oppo K10 and Enco Air 2 pricing and availability

The Oppo K10 is available in two variants - a choice of either 6GB RAM or 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage with expandable storage via microSD card. Colour options for the smartphone include Carbon Black and Blue Flame.

Pricing for the 6GB RAM variant is Rs 14,990 and the 8GB variant will retail for Rs 16,990. Oppo is offering launch offers on Flipkart including a Rs 2,000 discount for SBI and Rs 1,000 for Standard Chartered and Bank of Baroda debit and credit cardholders. Oppo is offering 3 months of No Cost EMI from the e-commerce website. The company is also offering 1-year membership of Disney Plus Hotstar to users who purchase the phone using Flipkart Quick.

The Oppo Enco Air 2 is available in both white and blue colours for the price of Rs 2,999. These go on sale along with the K10 on March 29 at 12 noon both on the Oppo online store as well as Flipkart.

Oppo K10 specifications and features

The Oppo K10 comes with a 6.59-inch 90 Hz FullHD+ LCD display and is powered by the latest 6nm Snapdragon 680 SoC . All the internal hardware of the K10 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery pack that supports Oppo’s proprietary 33W SuperVOOC fast charging .

In terms of camera specifications, the Oppo K10 comes with a triple camera setup. The primary camera is a 50-megapixel camera sensor alongside two 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro shots respectively. The selfie shooter is a 16-megapixel sensor housed in the punch-hole display.

In terms of storage, the Oppo K10 comes with 128GB of internal storage on both the 6GB and 8GB RAM variants. Additionally, storage on the K10 can be expanded upto 1TB via the dual-sim port with a dedicated SD card slot. The smartphone also supports virtual RAM expansion like many other smartphones in the market.

The Oppo K10 also retains the 3.5mm headphone jack along with a Type-C port at the bottom. Oppo has also added dual-stereo speakers on the K10. The smartphone also runs on ColorOS 11.2 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box supporting almost 11 Indian languages. Other specifications include Bluetooth 5.0, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as support for WiFi 5 and 4G connectivity bands.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo Enco Air 2 specifications

Oppo’s Enco Air 2 comes with an upgraded 13.4mm audio driver and retains the same design as its predecessor. The TWS earbuds come with the signature translucent jelly case which can be charged via a Type-C cable.

The Enco Air 2 earbuds are rated for up to 4 hours of listening time with the case providing a total of 24-hours of listening time over multiple charges. In terms of compatibility of audio formats, the TWS will support the standard AAC and SBC codecs.

Other features of the Enco Air 2 TWS are IPX4 sweat and water resistance and Bluetooth 5.2 for low latency transmission. Oppo has also added AI features within the new earbuds to help in-call noise cancellations.