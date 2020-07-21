OnePlus Nord launch live blog: today's big phone launch as it happens

James Peckham

The big unveiling is today, July 21, and it gets underway at 3pm BST / 10am EDT / 7am PDT / 7:30pm IST, or 1am AEDT on July 22 – and you've come to the right place if you want to follow the action, as this liveblog is where we'll be sharing all of the details of the OnePlus Nord as they're unveiled.

We know a lot about this phone already. OnePlus has been regularly teasing and announcing various Nord specs and features over the last few months, so today we'll fill in the few remaining gaps and get our first proper look at the phone – and we also hope to see the company reveal the release date and the price.