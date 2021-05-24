OnePlus expands its affordable TV lineup with a new 40-inch model

OnePlus has launched a new budget television called the OnePlus TV 40Y1 in India today which joins the OnePlus TV 32Y1 and OnePlus TV 43Y1 models already available in the country.

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 comes with a 40-inch display which means it site between the other two models currently available and is priced accordingly. The two other models in the budget Y1 series were launched last year in July alongside the OnePLus TV 55U1 which was a costlier device.

OnePlus TV 40Y1: Price and availability

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 has been priced at Rs 21,999, while the OnePlus TV 43Y1 is priced at Rs 26,999 while the OnePlus TV 32Y1 is priced at Rs 15,999. It will be available on Flipkart from May 26. In terms of offers the TV will be available for a 10% discount for HDFC card users.

OnePlus TV 40Y1: Specs and features

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 runs on the latest version of Android TV 9.0 OS with a layer of additional features and customizations on top. It comes with support for all the major OTT platforms as well as access to the Play Store to download additional apps and Google Assistant.

The OnePlus TV 40Y1 brings native file managers, picture galleries, content calendars, etc. Similar to the two other editions the TV features a similar remote control where any smartphone can act as the remote with the OnePlus Connect app (available on iOS, too). This brings easier browsing through the interface, easier typing in search bars, taking screenshots and more. Up to five smartphones can be connected.

Common features include more than 100% of the Rec. 709 coverage and 93% of the DCI-P3 colour space. It is also capable of HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and covering the entire spectrum of high dynamic range certifications. On the audio front, the new OnePlus TV also supports Dolby Audio for surround sound.

Like the previous OnePlus TV Y series this one also has two 10W speakers. Other design elements include a near bezel-less facia with a screen-to-body ratio of 95%. The Gamma Engine also makes the cut, bringing features such as noise reduction, dynamic contrast, super-resolution, MEMC, anti-aliasing, distortion reduction and colour space mapping.