OnePlus Q-Series TVs to get Camera App via update for the upcoming webcam accessory

OnePlus launched the Q series TVs in India last year and now the company is set to introduce a webcam for its TVs. This new webcam is all set to make landfall sometime next month and a new update is now scheduled to come with a Camera App to work with the new device.

The five models across different price segments of the OnePlus TVs are still exclusive to India since they launched in the second half of 2019. The OnePlus Webcam will be the first accessory of its kind for the OnePlus TVs since its launch.

The launch of the OnePlus Webcam was reported by Mysmartprice and a Twitter user. The product has passed the prototype phase and is apparently ready for launch.

Reports claim that the OnePlus Webcam will not require any special setup and will have a plug-and-play nature. Besides this, it will come with a shutter, a microphone, and a USB Type-C port. The TCL P725 Series TVs which recently launched in India have a similar function.

But apparently, the OnePlus Webcam will not be compatible with the OnePlus TV 32Y1 which is the cheapest OnePlus TV available. The OnePlus Webcam will only work with OnePlus TV 43Y1, OnePlus TV 55U1, OnePlus TV Q1, and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro.

OnePlus offers Android LED TVs in three different variants, where the premium QLED TVs are available under the Q series while the mid-segment TVs are clubbed under the U series and the Y series is for the budget Android LED TVs. The U and Y series was launched recently and is available in three different size variants - OnePlus TV Y1 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full HD and the OnePlus TV U1 55-inch 4K TV.

As for the pricing the OnePlus TV 32Y1 is priced at Rs 12,999 which is the cheapest one. Following that up is the OnePlus TV 43Y1 at Rs 22,999, the OnePlus TV 55U1 at Rs 49,999, the OnePlus TV 55Q1 at Rs 69,900, and finally the OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro at Rs 99,900 which is the most premium.