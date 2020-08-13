OnePlus TVs now available on the official website

OnePlus has already launched two different iterations of its TVs in India. After the global debut, the company recently introduced the budget Android TVs. These TVs were only available via Amazon till now. However, users will be able to buy them directly from OnePlus’ official online store.

For users who plan to buy the TVs from the official store will be able to buy the TV for 6 months EMI at no extra cost. Additionally, the company is offering a voucher of Rs. 1,000 to the first 100 Red Cable Club members who purchase the TV from the OnePlus store.

OnePlus TV price in India

OnePlus TV Prices Variant Price OnePlus TV 32Y1 Rs. 12,999 OnePlus TV 43Y1 Rs. 22,999 OnePlus TV 55U1 Rs. 49,999 OnePlus TV 55Q1 Rs. 69,900 OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro Rs. 99,900

OnePlus smart LED TVs

OnePlus offers Android LED TVs in three different variants. The premium QLED TVs are available under the Q series while the mid-segment TVs are clubbed under the U series and the Y series is for the budget Android LED TVs. The U and Y series was launched recently and are available in three different size variants - OnePlus TV Y1 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full HD and the OnePlus TV U1 55-inch 4K TV.

Some of the key features of these TVs include Android 9 Pie-based Android TV operating system allowing access to the official Android Play store, OnePlus Cinematic Display that is the official branding for 93% DCI-P2 Color Gamut and gamma engine, and built-in Chromecast to mirror content remotely.

OnePlus Play, a curated content guide from various OTT players like YouTube, Prime Video, Eros Now, Hungama, Jio Cinema, Zee 5 is also present on these TVs. Additionally, OnePlus has also introduced an app that allows OnePlus users to control their TVs right from their smartphones.