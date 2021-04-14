OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R go on sale in India

The entire OnePlus 9 series is now available for purchase in India, with the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R going on sale on Amazon.in today.

Launched on March 23 , the premium OnePlus 9 Pro went on sale on March 31 . A fortnight later, its cheaper siblings are following suit. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R Prime early access sale is now live on Amazon, with the open sale for all customers scheduled for tomorrow (April 15). There’s also a bank offer for SBI card users for an additional discount.

OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 price in India starts at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and goes up to Rs 54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. It will be available in colours such as Winter Mist, Arctic Sky and Astral Black. SBI Credit Card EMI buyers will get Rs 3,000 off.

The OnePlus 9 brings the best stuff from its Pro sibling to a lower price point. It is powered by the same Snapdragon 888 chipset with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, so performance will not be an issue. Similarly, it has the same 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging which can recharge the phone in 30 minutes.

The OnePlus 9 has a flat 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ capabilities, Gorilla Glass protection and an optical in-display fingerprint scanner.

While it does have the same Hasselblad technology, the OnePlus 9 uses the older Sony IMX689 image sensor with a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP monochrome camera. For selfies, there’s a 16MP shooter on the front.

OnePlus 9R

The OnePlus 9R price in India starts at Rs 39,999 for 8GB + 128GB and Rs 43,999 for 12GB + 256GB, in Carbon Black and Lake Blue colour options.SBI Credit Card EMI customers can get Rs 2,000 off on the order.

The OnePlus 9R aims to be an affordable gaming flagship with the new Snapdragon 870 chipset that can go up to 3.2GHz. It has the same LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 storage combo too. The battery capacity is retained at 4,500mAh, with Warp Charge 65 taking less than 40 minutes for a full charge with the included adapter.

The OnePlus 9R comes with a 48MP main camera(Sony IM586), a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP monochrome lens. There is a 16MP selfie camera too. On the front is a 6.55-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with a 240Hz touch sampling rate.