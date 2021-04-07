iQoo 7 Legend’s top variant to be priced under Rs 40,000 in India

The iQoo 7 is one of the most anticipated upcoming smartphones in India , thanks to teasers that have hinted at its price. Today, a company executive revealed more about its plans for 2021.

In an interview with a YouTuber, Gagan Arora, Director of iQoo India confirmed that the iQoo 7 series will launch in India soon. He further confirmed that the previous price teasers of a Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone were indeed of the iQoo 7. More interestingly, it was revealed that the top variant of the iQoo 7 Legend will also be priced at under Rs 40,000, and not the base variant.

All iQoo phones will be made in India.

He openly talked about iQoo’s relationship with Vivo, clarifying that while both the brands have different visions and target markets, they do share manufacturing facilities and service chains – Vivo service centres will also entertain iQoo customers going forward.

Arora even said that the new crop of phones will be unveiled towards the end of April, and there will be more devices launching later this year at different price points. Rumours suggest that the iQoo Neo 5 with Snapdragon 870 will also come to India eventually.

While there was a lot to unpack here, some major questions were left unanswered: will the iQoo 7 claim the title for the first smartphone in India to support 120W fast charging? Will that adapter be included in the Rs 40,000 price or will it be an optional accessory? Will it run on Origin OS or a customized version of FunTouch OS?

What we do know is that the Indian iQoo 7 will not be very different from the Chinese version from January, with a Snapdragon 888 processor, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,000mAh battery and a 48MP triple-camera setup.

Interestingly, in China, the iQoo 7 starts at CNY 3,798 for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which converts to about Rs 43,000. This could be one of the few times that a smartphone is cheaper in India unless there’s a catch.