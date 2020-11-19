Vivo unveils Origin OS - Will it be less polarizing than the previous one?

Vivo has unveiled its new custom Android layer Origin OS, replacing its existing custom skin FuntouchOS, which has had its fair share of critics.

Revealing its new Android custom layer at its developer conference in China, Vivo said the new skin will provide users a smooth, convenient, and secure experience.

By the first looks of it, Origin OS seems a big shift from the previous FuntouchOS as there is a change not just in the aesthetics but also in terms of functionality, too.

It's all about widgets/Klotski Grid system

The biggest talking point around Origin OS is its widgets --- Vivo has named it Klotski Grid system. In this, the home screen is filled with a clutch of widgets that can be rearranged and interacted with.

Each widget provides information such as weather, message notifications, etc. The thing is they are fluid and dynamic, as their look is determined by the information they carry. Users can tap on each widget to get more info and controls. The widgets will give “Nano Alerts,” displaying constantly updated info based on developments.

Along with them, Vivo has come up with a brand new desktop grid system, bringing the Huarong Grid (a sliding puzzle game) on the home screen.

The new OS sports behavioural wallpaper, or what Vivo engineers call as performance wallpaper.

Origin OS comes with 26 navigation combinations that can be completed by just clicking and operating, and they cover almost all mainstream operation methods. It also gives easy access to SuperCard — a mobile payment tool.

In terms of performance improvement, Origin OS has Multi-Turbo 5.0 feature which is an auto-memory optimization tool. Apparently, it can allocate additional 3GB of RAM for usage by adroitly arranging data to the flash storage. It also allows apps to boot with less memory, and in the process users will have more leg room to spare from the get-go.

New features in terms of photography and games are also there.

When will Origin OS rollout and for which Vivo devices?

It is reported users can still toggle between Origin OS and the contentious FunTouch skin.

As far as the formal roll out of the Origin OS goes, Vivo will follow a three-phased plan starting from the last week of January 2021.

In a post on Weibo, the company listed out its devices eligible for the rollout.

In the first phase, they will be: Vivo Nex 3S, Vivo X50 (including the Pro and Pro Plus variants), Vivo S7, Iqoo 5 Pro, Iqoo 5, Iqoo 3, Iqoo Pro, qoo and Iqoo Neo 3.

In the second phase, they will be: Vivo Nex 3 (including 5G variant), Vivo X30 (including Pro variant) and Iqoo Neo series.

In the third phase: Vivo X27 (including Pro variant), Vivo S6, Vivo S5, Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo S1, Vivo Z6, Vivo Z5x, Vivo Z5i, Vivo Z5, Iqoo Z1x, Iqoo Z1, Vivo Nex S and Vivo Nex.