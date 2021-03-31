OnePlus 9 Pro goes on sale on Amazon: price, availability and offers

The OnePlus 9 Pro is the company’s latest premium flagship, bringing significant upgrades o the camera, specs and charging. It is now available in India for purchase.

Launched on March 23 , the series consists of the OnePlus 9 Pro, 9 and 9R. The OnePlus 9 Pro goes on sale first, starting today (live now) for Prime members, and tomorrow (April 1) for everyone else. The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 64,999 while the 12GB + 256GB model is priced at 69,999. Colour options include Morning Mist, Stellar Black and Pine Green.

SBI credit card EMI customers will be eligible for an instant discount of Rs 4,000. As of writing this article, the cheaper 8GB variant seems to be sold out, but Amazon does usually replenish them multiple times throughout the day. Click the view deal button below to know the current status of the OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus 9 Pro specifications and features

The OnePlus 9 Pro is the first phone in the country to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. It is Qualcomm’s flagship platform built on a 5nm manufacturing process and with support for 5G. Along with that, you get LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is also supposed to have one of the best screens on any smartphone, with a curved 6.55-inch AMOLED display from Samsung with an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz, touch sampling rate of up to 360Hz. It has a peak brightness of 1,300 nits, HDR10+ capabilities, an in-display fingerprint scanner and Gorilla Glass protection.

Photography is touted to be the OnePlus 9 Pro’s strongest point, with a custom 48MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens with no distortion, an 8MP telephoto shooter with 3.3x magnification and a 2MP monochrome filter. On the front is a 16MP selfie camera. Features include 12-bit RAW image capture, 8K video recording, Hasselblad Pro mode, etc.

The OnePlus 9 Pro houses a 4,500mAh battery, with support for 65W wired charging and 50W wireless charging -- both of which are amongst the fastest currently available on smartphones.