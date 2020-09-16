OnePlus TV Q1 series now available on Flipkart

The OnePlus Q1 series smart TV is now available on Flipkart. The OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro smart TVs will be on sale starting today on Flipkart.

OnePlus's first TV, the Q1 series was unveiled a year back along with the OnePlus 7T series in India. Since the launch, the smart TVs were available on Amazon. Now, just ahead of the cricketing season and the Big Billion Days, Flipkart will sell the smart TVs.

Check out OnePlus TV Q1 on Flipkart 55-inch OnePlus TV Q1: Rs 62,899 55-inch OnePlus TV Q1 Pro: Rs 84,899

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus TV Q1 series

The OnePlus TV Q1 series comes in two variants - OnePlus TV Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro with some minor differences between the two. Both of them sport QLED screen. The OnePlus TV has a 55-inch QLED display with 120% NTSC colour space, a dedicated Gamma Color Magic chipset, Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HDR10+ capabilities, giving it excellent vibrancy, deep blacks and brighter whites.

For audio, the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro s comes a sliding soundbar with eight Speakers – 4 speakers, 2 tweeters, 2 woofers setup with 6 forward-facing and 2 backward with an integrated 2.1 audio. There are 20W 60Hz woofers and 2 tweeters that are capable of producing punchy bass. Overall, the OnePlus TV comes with 50W speaker output. At the rear, OnePlus TV comes with Carbon fiber design with a magnetic plate that houses all the ports and even you can slide in the cable. The Q1 Pro has an additional four speakers that slide down for added surround sound effect.

The OnePlus TV runs on Google’s Android TV 9.0 OS with OygenOS optimizations on top. You get access to Google Play Store and Goolge Olay services with over 5,000 apps and games. There is also Chromecast built-in. OnePlus Connect is an App that will let you control the OnePlus TV remotely. It allows controlling the TV using a trackpad, it also comes with Google Assistant.

On the hardware front, the smart TVs pack in 2.5GB RAM and 8GB internal storage while MediaTek MT5670 processor sits in the heart.