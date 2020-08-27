Oculus may soon be no more as Facebook rebrands its VR division

Facebook recently announced that Oculus VR users would soon require a Facebook account to use any of Oculus’ online features, and it looks like the Oculus name will also soon become a thing of the past.

The social media giant is combining a number of its acquisitions under the Facebook Reality Labs name in the interest of transparency. That includes Altered Reality studio, Spark AR and Oculus.

If you’ve picked up an Oculus VR headset recently, then, like the Oculus Quest or Oculus Go, and hoped that Facebook would allow the brand to continue without integrating it heavily into its ecosystem, that dream is now officially over.

Announced via Facebook’s tech-focused blog, tech.fb, Facebook wants to make it clearer which properties they own. That means the Oculus brand will soon cease to exist, which is evident in Facebook’s annual conference name change: it’s now called Facebook Connect instead of Oculus Connect.

Excited to share the date for our annual conference, Facebook Connect (formerly Oculus Connect), which will be held virtually on Sept. 16 & free for everyone to attend. Hear more on our vision & the latest innovations from our team & developer community: https://t.co/tlxBJ7W1it pic.twitter.com/TFNWIYjKoGAugust 25, 2020

Facebook Connect will air on September 16 and is likely to provide some new information about the company’s plans for virtual reality and Facebook Reality Labs in general. There’s no set time for the digital event as of writing, but the Facebook Reality Labs social media accounts should provide an update before September 16 rolls around.