Nokia 5.1, 3.1 and 2.1 India price accidentally listed on the company website

Update: Nokia has reached out to clarify that the price of the newly launched Nokia handsets was mistakenly reflected. The amount listed was of last year's Nokia 2,3 and 5 models.



“On May 29, 2018, HMD Global announced the new Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1. Unfortunately, due to a technical glitch, while refreshing our website, we erroneously reported the prices for Nokia 5, Nokia 3 and Nokia 2 against these newly announced smartphones. This has now been corrected. We regret the inconvenience caused due to this error. “, says the official statement from HMD.

Three new Nokia-branded phones launched in Russia's capital city Moscow on Tuesday. The new phones fall under the affordable category and promise pure Android experience similar to the existing Nokia phones. Interestingly, the India pricing of the phones was accidentally listed on the company's website soon after the launch.

New phones include an entry level Nokia 2.1, followed by the Nokia 3.1 and the Nokia 5.1. As the name suggest, these phone succeed last years models from the company, you just have to take the '.1' off from the names.

HMD Global hasn't confirmed the release date for India yet. However, the accidental listing has given us few hints about the price of the phones. As expected, the company has now taken down the price information, but Smartprix managed to grab the screenshots to keep a proof ready.

The Nokia 5.1, 3.1 and 2.1 were listed for Rs 12,499, Rs 9,499 and Rs 6,999 respectively.

All the phones carry the same design that Nokia achieved after its revival. They look solid and have a distinct identity when compared to most phones in this range.

While the Nokia 5.1 and 3.1 will run the Android 8.1 under the Android One programme, the cheaper Nokia 2.1 is based on Android Go Oreo platform.